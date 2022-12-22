Weather in Bulgaria will be Sunny, Temperatures will be between 7 and 12 degrees
Thursday will be mostly sunny. Until noon, mainly in the Danube plain, it will be foggy or low-cloudy.
In most places it will be almost calm, in Eastern Bulgaria with a weak south-westerly wind. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 5°C and 0°C, slightly higher along the Black Sea, in Sofia - around minus 2°C; the maximum will be between 7°C and 12°C, lower in areas with fog, in Sofia - around 9°C.
Atmospheric pressure will continue to decrease.
On Friday, it will be mostly sunny again, with daytime temperatures between 9 and 13 degrees, for Sofia 10.
/BGNES
