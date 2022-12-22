Bulgaria: The West Port in Burgas is Burning

A fire is burning in the West Port area in Burgas, where a pile of scrap and waste caught fire.

Five fire trucks with 14 firefighters are extinguishing the fire. 2 excavators from the Marine Station were also sent to locate it on site.

The area that is burning is not large, said the director of the Regional Office for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population, Commissioner Nikolay Nikolaev.

The fire in the port area can be seen from afar.

/BNR