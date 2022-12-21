Russian Deputy Minister of Defense spent over 1 Million Euros on Vacations

Alexei Navalny's team published an investigation into the family of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, according to which he and his wife Svetlana spent over a million euros on vacations, renting villas and yachts, buying jewelry and clothes, reported the Russian version of "Radio Free Europe".

Svetlana's personal bills were paid by a company involved in the reconstruction of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

According to Navalny's associates, who studied the archive of Svetlana Ivanova's e-mail received by them, as of 2018, the family of the deputy minister of defense of Russia spent at least 850 thousand euros just on renting villas in the French resort of Saint Tropez. In the same 2018, Timur Ivanov celebrated his birthday with Svetlana in Istanbul - this excursion cost 178 thousand euros.

Earlier, the Ivanovs bought a Rolls-Royce worth 120,000 euros, which they restored for 75,000 euros. Navalny's team notes that the Ivanov family’s officially declared annual income is almost five times less than this purchase.

Separately, it is noted that many of Svetlana Ivanova's bills - for example, for the purchase of jewelry - were paid by companies related to the Olimpsitistroy company, which builds residential buildings in Mariupol.

Timur Ivanov has been the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia since 2016. Before that, he worked for four years under the leadership of Sergei Shoigu in the administration of the Moscow Region.

In October of this year, the European Union imposed sanctions on the Deputy Minister of Defense. Ivanov then filed for divorce from his wife, but Navalny's team claims his real goal is to help her circumvent sanctions.

