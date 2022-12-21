Santa Claus arrived in the Bulgarian Town of Sliven with a T-72 Tank

Bulgaria: Santa Claus arrived in the Bulgarian Town of Sliven with a T-72 Tank @BGNES

Santa Claus arrived with a tank in Sliven. A real T-72 tank, and Snow White was included in its crew.

The Christmas Tank without the Reindeer arrived on the lot at the Specialist Training Center to hand out gifts and goodie bags to military and civilian children.

The idea for the Christmas celebration came from the commander of the Center - Colonel Lubomir Vachev, and it is being held for the second year. In this way, the leadership of the military formation gives the children of military personnel the opportunity to see where their parents work. Santa's tank caused great interest among children who came to see the unusual carriage of the Good Old Man.

/Nova

