Bulgaria: Police busted a Warehouse that sold Christmas Desserts that Expired 5 years ago

Huge quantities of counterfeit or expired goods were discovered and seized by employees of the "Economic Police" department at the ODMVR - Burgas, BTA reported.

The old goods were seized from a sugar and chocolate wholesale and retail store and warehouse located in the city's Northern Industrial Area.

During the procedural and investigative actions, it was established the presence of many sugar, chocolate and other products, on which the expiration date of the manufacturer was deleted and a new one was placed by employees of the Burgas company. Technical means (stamps, ink, sensors) and other tools used to set the falsified expiration dates were seized. The factory dates were erased, by erasing with acetone solutions or by placing a sticker with a forged one on the expired expiration date.

In the company's warehouse and store, huge quantities of counterfeit or expired goods were found - over 4,000 items with manipulated expiration dates. These include chocolate eggs, chocolate candies, chocolate bunnies and Santa Claus.

There are also jellies, chocolate dragees, cupcakes, marshmallows, pie crusts, instant soups, biscuits and other goods. The goods are mainly from Turkish manufacturers, added the Burgas police.

More than 16,000 expired products were also discovered, which were to be given new expiration dates and distributed in the commercial network. The same have been placed under a ban on realization by the BBAH and are about to be destroyed.

It was established that a large part of the goods expired more than 5 years ago. The products in question are primarily intended for children. When an inspection was carried out in commercial establishments on the territory of Burgas, in five shops of a commercial chain in Burgas, the above-mentioned goods with an expired expiration date were found and seized.

A pre-trial proceeding was established under the supervision and direction of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office. Work on the case continues with the necessary number of examinations and establishing the origin and quality of the food products.

