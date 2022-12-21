The Prosecutor's Office is Investigating a Deliberate Exchange of Babies in a Sofia Hospital

A hospital in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia has exchanged two babies. This is proved by the results of a DNA test, bTV reported.

One of the mothers suspected that the child she had been looking after for two months was not hers. The reason – the lack of any visual similarity.

The young woman alerted the health facility, which began an internal investigation. It was found that the number of the bracelet, which is placed on the child at birth, does not correspond to that of the mother. Thus it was concluded that two babies born at the same time had been swapped and given to the wrong parents. The result of the DNA test, which was ready on Monday, conclusively proved that the child is not hers, Nova TV reported.

The case has been reported to the police and the prosecutor's office, as the other mother, who is believed to have taken the other newborn, refused to report to the hospital for a DNA test and claimed that the child she left with the hospital is hers. It is suspected that the babies may have been deliberately switched at the hospital or that a mistake was made by staff.

The immediate intervention of the social authorities is expected, who will temporarily take care of the two exchanged children, while a case is ongoing to establish their real parents.

The District Prosecutor's Office announced that they are investigating information in the media about swapped babies at the AG Hospital in Sofia. The pre-trial proceedings began on December 14. The investigation is conducted according to the text in the Criminal Code, according to which, if someone deliberately replaces a small child, they are punished with imprisonment for up to two years. The pre-trial proceedings specify all the data and circumstances that happened in a state hospital, BTA reported.

An inspection is also carried out by the Ministry of Health.

