Bulgaria exported Weapons for 2.3 Billion Euros to over 50 Countries from January to August 2022

Bulgaria exported arms worth slightly more than 2.3 billion euros from January to August 2022. From August 2 to October 24, arms and ammunition export permits were granted for a total of 1,395,862,000. Exports were to over 50 countries worldwide.

This was stated by the Minister of Economy and Industry, Nikola Stoyanov, during parliamentary scrutiny of a question from the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Kornelia Ninova, who stated that "hysteria has occurred" after the shipment of weapons to Ukraine. She once again reiterated that she did not send weapons to Ukraine in her capacity as Minister of Economy.

"After I took office, a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission for Export Control and Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction was held, and only at the meeting on August 12, weapons and products worth - 852,283,860 euros were sent. The total number of applications viewed at the meeting, are 255. For the period from January 1 - August 2, the value of the weapons sent is 2,312,610,827 euros," Minister Stoyanov said from the rostrum of the Parliament.

Ninova asked him what was the caretaker government's policy on the matter. "Specifically, how many meetings have the Interagency Commission on Export Control and Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction held so far? What are the transfers worth and to which countries? What is the caretaker government's policy on the export, import of weapons and dual-use items?" she asked.

Nikola Stoyanov answered that in three months - from August 2 to November 1 this year, when Ninova's inquiry was received at the ministry, a total of 4 meetings were held. According to him, the issued export permits are for a total of 50 countries - among them Austria, Uganda, India, Germany, Poland, Croatia and Azerbaijan. From August 2 to October 24 for Poland for permitted transactions worth 568 million euros as part of the transactions were from the previous government, Nikola Stoyanov said.

During the work of the previous regular government, exports to Romania worth 250 million euros of special production were allowed, and during the interim government - for 127 million euros.

Regarding the caretaker government's policy on the export of weapons and dual-use items, Stoyanov stated that it is responsible, consistent and in accordance with bilateral export control agreements, as well as in sync with the imposed international sanctions.

"I didn't expect here in the parliament that you would be cunning in retail - you told me 4 meetings until November 1, and now it's December 20. Where do you waste a month? You report the volume as the amount of exports from August 2. Until October 24. Two months you don't you report here to the parliament, probably so as not to reveal the true pattern of what was exported," said Kornelia Ninova.

Stoyanov replied that he was giving this information because he was answering the question at the time it was asked. He added that during the regular cabinet, weapons worth 250 million euros were sent to Romania. During the official administration, armaments worth 127 million euros were sent to Romania.

"I fired Nikola Stoyanov because of suspicions of corruption, and Radev threw him at all offices to dig up something. Well, for eight months he didn't dig up anything. That's because there is nothing! Not one bullet went to Ukraine while I was a minister of the economy!" announced Kornelia Ninova.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews