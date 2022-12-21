COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 284 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 284, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,948 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.74 percent.

In the last 24 hours, there have been no registered deaths of patients with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 386 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 35 are in intensive care units. There are 73 newly admitted to hospital treatment.

303 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,248,448 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,948 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 252 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,601,542 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA