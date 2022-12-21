The Astronomical Winter is coming in Bulgaria with Warming

The astronomical winter is coming to Bulgaria. This will happen at 11:48 p.m. on December 21. Winter in our country this year will come with warming, unlike last year, when on December 21, 2021, winter came with cooling and a strong northwest wind.

Solstice is an astronomical concept denoting a certain position of the Sun along its visible path on the celestial sphere. The winter solstice is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the tilt of the Earth's axis of rotation relative to the sun has its greatest value.

From December 21, the day begins to increase until it becomes equal to the night with the arrival of the vernal equinox.

The weather will be foggy in the plains, temperatures up to 9 degrees

Today, before noon, it will be foggy in many places in the plains and valleys, and visibility will improve in the afternoon hours.

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 5°C and 0°C, in Sofia around minus 4°C.

It will be sunny over the mountainous regions throughout the day. Maximum temperatures between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia - about 7°C.

On Thursday, there will be scattered clouds, the warming will continue and daytime temperatures will be between 6 and 10 degrees, for Sofia 10.

/BGNES