3 Tankers with Russian Oil visited the Bulgarian City of Burgas after December 5

Business » ENERGY | December 21, 2022, Wednesday // 09:04
Bulgaria: 3 Tankers with Russian Oil visited the Bulgarian City of Burgas after December 5 Port of Burgas

Three tankers with Russian oil have arrived in Bulgaria after December 5, 2022, when the ban on the purchase, import and transfer of crude oil originating in Russia or exported from Russia came into effect, BGNES reported.

The three tankers visited the public transport port of Burgas. Two of them have already finished processing and sailed away. These are the motor ships "AMAH ARROW" and "MONTEREY", which sail respectively under the flags of the Marshall Islands and Malta.

The third ship - "ACE", also under the flag of the Marshall Islands, is waiting for a raid to be unloaded.

All three tankers have valid certificates of both oil and oil pollution damage insurance and marine fuel pollution liability insurance, according to the Transport Ministry.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tankers, Russian, oil, Burgas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria