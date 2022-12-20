Germany convicts 97-year-old Woman of Nazi War Crimes
A 97-year-old woman has been given a two-year suspended sentence for complicity in the murder of more than 11,000 people in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.
From 1943 to 1945, she worked as a typist in the Stutthof camp. She was tried under the juvenile law because she was only 18 at the time of the crimes. Irmgard Furchner worked in the Stutthof concentration camp.
The start of Furchner's case was delayed last September after she tried to flee but was caught hours after she failed to appear in court.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » In Sweden, a record 60 People were Shot Dead in 2022
- » Rutte Apologized on behalf of the Netherlands for its role in the Slave Trade
- » 8,000 ordinary Polish Citizens will undergo Military Training
- » Survey: The EU is the Most Preferred Power for a Partner among Bulgarians
- » Why Austria said “No” to Bulgaria about Schengen and when will it say “Yes”
- » Bulgaria cannot ask for the Next Payment under the EU Recovery Plan…Yet