A Ukrainian Brigade showed Bulgarian Weapons used in the War against the Russians

Bulgarian weapons are currently being used in Ukraine in the course of the war, which began with the invasion of Russia on February 24.

This is indicated by publications of both the non-governmental organization Ukrainian Military Center and the Territorial Defense Brigade of Ukraine cited in the same text.

The publication of the Ukrainian Military Center is from December 17 - a day after the photos on the profile of the Hundredth Territorial Defense Brigade on "Facebook" and two days before the visit of the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov to Ukraine. According to the text, "the weapon is designed to engage tanks, self-propelled artillery systems and other armored targets, as well as to destroy enemy manpower."

However, the text does not mention anywhere when the weapon was delivered. Even months before the decision of the Bulgarian parliament to provide military aid to Ukraine, there were reports that the country was receiving it through Poland.

The Bulgarian National Radio, which noticed the publication last night, has turned to the Ministry of Defense, but according to the institution, the sending of military aid will take place only after the decision made by the Parliament last week is published in the "State Gazette".

"Bulgarian ATGL-L recoilless anti-tank weapons have been transferred to the Territorial Defense of Ukraine," the brigade in question has shown training with the weapons, the post continued (and referred to the ATGL-L as a 1963 version of Soviet recoilless weapons). "Our anti-tank recoilless weapons have once again demonstrated the ability to destroy armored vehicles and enemy manpower," the message on the Facebook page reads. The brigade itself does not talk about the fact that the weapons are Bulgarian.

The Ukrainian military center also talks about 73mm RHEAT-9MA2 projectiles (produced by Bulgaria’s "Arsenal"). “It should also be reminded that the Bulgarian anti-tank grenade launchers (SPG-9) Warrior" of the company ‘BULARMAS OOD’ are already in service with the Ukrainian army.”

By the way, there is a separate publication about Warrior in June, where the same center announced that they are being used by a brigade of foreign fighters on the side of Ukraine. At that time, Kiril Petkov's cabinet was days away from being ousted by a vote of no confidence, and there was no consensus on weapons for Ukraine; the organization specifies: "It is not known at this time whether this is free assistance from the Bulgarian government or a direct purchase from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It was recently announced that Bulgaria will not provide Ukraine with heavy weapons."

Dimitar Stoyanov in Kyiv: Bulgaria has provided aid for 448 million BGN to Ukraine, we will also provide weapons

The Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov was on a working visit to Kyiv at the invitation of his colleague the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov.

Among the topics discussed were the military and military-technical assistance that Bulgaria is about to provide, the national contribution to the EUMAM training mission of the European Union, Bulgarian support for the recovery of Ukraine and its prospects for European integration.

"I would like to thank you for the opportunity to discuss further bilateral cooperation. Bulgaria strongly supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Our country does not recognize the annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territories. We have excellent bilateral relations based on deep historical and cultural ties with the Ukrainian people," said Minister Dimitar Stoyanov.

"It is an honor to welcome Bulgaria's Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov. We are grateful for Bulgaria's decision to provide security assistance to Ukraine. I look forward to further developing our cooperation," said Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

The Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine are already equipped with anti-tank weapons, ammunition, explosives and optical systems produced by the “Arsenal” plant and another Bulgarian company, it became clear from publications in Ukrainian specialized media that were in contact with the Territorial Defense Forces defense of Ukraine.

With President Radev's Decree still in place, state-level aid to Ukraine cannot flow to Kyiv, raising the question of how these weapons got into Ukraine after the previous regular government officially denied sending such weapons.

The publications also state that, according to the manufacturer - the “Arsenal” plant, these anti-tank weapons, manufactured by Bulgaria, can hit armored vehicles at a distance of 1 km and 300 meters.

Dimitar Stoyanov emphasized that since the beginning of the Russian armed aggression Bulgaria has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of BGN 448 million. The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense provided humanitarian aid of 2,000 helmets and 2,000 bulletproof vests, 350 medical kits, 5,000 sets of winter clothing and 5,000 pairs of winter shoes.

Bulgaria is to provide free armaments, equipment and ammunition, as well as a contribution to the EUMAM training mission.

The participation of up to 50 Bulgarian military personnel for weapons and equipment training is planned, on the territory of EU member states and/or in Bulgaria. Five Bulgarian servicemen will be seconded to the Unit for Military Planning and Conduct of Military Missions of the EU in Belgium, as well as to the General Military Training Command in Poland and/or to the Specialized Training Command in the Federal Republic of Germany. It is also proposed that every year up to 60 combat medics from the Ukrainian armed forces will be trained on our territory.

