Zelensky came to the Front Line - in Bakhmut

World » UKRAINE | December 20, 2022, Tuesday // 13:55
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived today on an unannounced advance visit to the front line itself, in Bakhmut, Ukrainian media reported.

The city in the Donetsk region has been almost completely destroyed by intense shelling by Russian forces, who have been trying to capture it for months.

The president met with the Ukrainian military and presented awards to those who distinguished themselves in the defense of the city, the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reported.

For several months now, Russian troops have been trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the region of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the agency recalls. Here, Moscow transferred the units it had withdrawn from Kherson, which had been recaptured from Kyiv, and partially reinforced it with mobilized reservists and mercenaries from the private military company (PMC) "Wagner". According to Zelensky, Bakhmut is now the hottest point on all front lines in Ukraine.

