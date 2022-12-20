Bulgarian Police seized a Drug packed like Candy in Varna and Sofia

Four people were detained by the GDBOP and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna during a transaction with over 3 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Three of the detainees have criminal convictions, BNT reported. During follow-up actions on the investigation - search and seizure of two cars in Varna and one address in Sofia, quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and an electronic control scale were additionally found in different places.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. The way of packaging the drug doses is interesting - in the form of Bulgarian candy called “Lukcheta” (onions).

/BNT