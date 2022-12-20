Bulgarian Police seized a Drug packed like Candy in Varna and Sofia
Four people were detained by the GDBOP and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna during a transaction with over 3 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Three of the detainees have criminal convictions, BNT reported. During follow-up actions on the investigation - search and seizure of two cars in Varna and one address in Sofia, quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and an electronic control scale were additionally found in different places.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. The way of packaging the drug doses is interesting - in the form of Bulgarian candy called “Lukcheta” (onions).
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Two Bulgarian Citizens were detained in France with 578 kg of Cocaine
- » Police in Serbia Broke Up a Criminal Group for Trafficking Migrants through Bulgaria
- » More and More Students in Bulgaria are becoming Drug Dealers
- » Bulgaria: About 10 people have been Detained in a Police Operation against Trafficking
- » Operation "White" against Drugs throughout Bulgaria, 56 People have been Detained
- » Two Bulgarians are among those detained in a Drug Cartel broken up by Europol