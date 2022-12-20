Alexander from Pernik who was Found Last month arrived with his Father for the Awarding of his Rescuers

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Demerdzhiev, will reward police officers and volunteers who participated in the search for 11-year-old Alexander from Pernik.

The boy and his father arrived for the ceremony at the ministry building, and Sashko kept smiling.

The boy disappeared on November 11, and 9 days after an intensive search, he was found in a difficult-to-reach area.

Police officers, mountain rescuers, divers and many volunteers participated in the unprecedented search operation.

"One of the best days I've experienced is being able to hold his hand. It was the result of the work of many people. An exceptional example of how united, wanting to help a little boy and his father, we were able to rejoice- the important thing is that we found him alive and well, so that he is with us today," said Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

/BNT