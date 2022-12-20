Harvey Weinstein has been Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

World | December 20, 2022, Tuesday // 09:54
Bulgaria: Harvey Weinstein has been Found Guilty of Sexual Assault @abcnews.com

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of 3 counts of sexual assault.

Hearings were held in a Los Angeles court on allegations that Weinstein used his influence to lure women into private meetings before attacking them.

The 70-year-old former producer could face 24 years in prison.

In another case, this time in New York, he was already sentenced to 23 years in prison, also for rape and sexual assault.

There are four women who are accusing the Hollywood producer in court in Los Angeles. The pronounced sentence was on the charge of one of them.

The claims of the second were not accepted by the jury, and the other two are still awaiting a decision.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sexual assault, Weinstein, producer, Hollywood
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria