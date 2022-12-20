Harvey Weinstein has been Found Guilty of Sexual Assault
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of 3 counts of sexual assault.
Hearings were held in a Los Angeles court on allegations that Weinstein used his influence to lure women into private meetings before attacking them.
The 70-year-old former producer could face 24 years in prison.
In another case, this time in New York, he was already sentenced to 23 years in prison, also for rape and sexual assault.
There are four women who are accusing the Hollywood producer in court in Los Angeles. The pronounced sentence was on the charge of one of them.
The claims of the second were not accepted by the jury, and the other two are still awaiting a decision.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 301 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky left for the US on his First Visit abroad since the Start of the War
- » Germany convicts 97-year-old Woman of Nazi War Crimes
- » Zelensky came to the Front Line - in Bakhmut
- » In Sweden, a record 60 People were Shot Dead in 2022
- » Rutte Apologized on behalf of the Netherlands for its role in the Slave Trade
- » Day 300 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin acknowledged that the Situation in the Annexed Regions is Difficult