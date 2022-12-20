Harvey Weinstein has been Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of 3 counts of sexual assault.

Hearings were held in a Los Angeles court on allegations that Weinstein used his influence to lure women into private meetings before attacking them.

The 70-year-old former producer could face 24 years in prison.

In another case, this time in New York, he was already sentenced to 23 years in prison, also for rape and sexual assault.

There are four women who are accusing the Hollywood producer in court in Los Angeles. The pronounced sentence was on the charge of one of them.

The claims of the second were not accepted by the jury, and the other two are still awaiting a decision.

/BNT