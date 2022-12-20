8,000 ordinary Polish Citizens will undergo Military Training
Thousands of Polish citizens between the ages of 15 and 65 will undergo military training this winter, announced Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak, quoted by Anadolu Agency.
In a televised address to the nation, he said as many people as possible should be trained for a possible crisis.
Blaszczak noted that a total of 8,000 volunteers in this age group will receive training over the winter.
The skills learned during the training will be useful in a crisis, Blaszczak said, adding that authorities hope to increase the number of volunteers.
The Polish government aims to open at least one military training course in each province, where eight-hour classes will be held.
Minors can also attend the training as long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
According to local media, more than 13,000 volunteers have already signed up for voluntary military service in Poland in August.
