COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 284 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Two hundred and eighty-four new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Not a single person died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The situation with the coronavirus is improving compared to a week ago. At that time, 343 new infections were reported, and there were five deaths.

The 284 new cases were identified from 4,948 tests (5.74 percent were positive). Nearly 65 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,290,470. They were established by 10,875,737 tests (11.87 percent were positive).

The number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus remains unchanged - 38,082.

Active cases are 3,940, down from 4,503 a week ago.

386 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 35 of them in intensive care units. A week ago, 372 people were in hospital, 37 of them - under intensive care.

There are 73 new arrivals in medical facilities in the last 24 hours. More than 75 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

303 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,248,448.

In the last 24 hours, 252 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4,601,542.

2,074,630 people have completed the vaccination course. 938,015 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 65,446 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

