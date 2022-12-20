Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny, Cold in the Morning, up to 7 Degrees during the Day
On Tuesday, sunny weather will prevail during the day. In the morning it will be cold with minimum temperatures between minus 6°C and minus 1°C, in Sofia around minus 4°C.
It will be partly cloudy or foggy in places on the plains before noon. It will blow weak, in the eastern regions - a moderate wind from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C, in Sofia around 3°C.
On Wednesday, temperatures will rise, in the morning it will be foggy in the Danube plain, during the day mostly sunny, daytime temperatures will be between 6 and 9 degrees, for Sofia 9.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Astronomical Winter is coming in Bulgaria with Warming
- » Weather in Bulgaria: The Week starts with Scattered Clouds
- » A Snowless Christmas in all of Bulgaria
- » The Weather in Bulgaria will be Unusually Warm Today
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Snowfall will Stop, Warming begins
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Snowfall will temporarily Stop in the Afternoon, Dangerous Frost in the Morning