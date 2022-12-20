Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny, Cold in the Morning, up to 7 Degrees during the Day

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 20, 2022, Tuesday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny, Cold in the Morning, up to 7 Degrees during the Day @Pixabay

On Tuesday, sunny weather will prevail during the day. In the morning it will be cold with minimum temperatures between minus 6°C and minus 1°C, in Sofia around minus 4°C.

It will be partly cloudy or foggy in places on the plains before noon. It will blow weak, in the eastern regions - a moderate wind from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C, in Sofia around 3°C.

On Wednesday, temperatures will rise, in the morning it will be foggy in the Danube plain, during the day mostly sunny, daytime temperatures will be between 6 and 9 degrees, for Sofia 9.

/BGNES

