Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny, Cold in the Morning, up to 7 Degrees during the Day

On Tuesday, sunny weather will prevail during the day. In the morning it will be cold with minimum temperatures between minus 6°C and minus 1°C, in Sofia around minus 4°C.

It will be partly cloudy or foggy in places on the plains before noon. It will blow weak, in the eastern regions - a moderate wind from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C, in Sofia around 3°C.

On Wednesday, temperatures will rise, in the morning it will be foggy in the Danube plain, during the day mostly sunny, daytime temperatures will be between 6 and 9 degrees, for Sofia 9.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES