Bulgaria Celebrates Ignazhden (Saint Ignatius Day) - The First Guest Blesses our Home!

Today is Ignazhden! The first guest blesses our home.

On December 20, we celebrate the memory of the holy martyr Ignatius the God-bearer. According to tradition, Ignatius is the child mentioned in the Gospel of Matthew.

Christmas holidays in the traditional Bulgarian calendar begin on Ignazhden. The transition to the new year begins.

The most important thing on this day is who will enter the house first. The so-called custom of walking is characteristic of all areas of Bulgaria. This is where another name for the holiday comes from - Polaz or Polazovden.

The most characteristic of the holiday is the custom of "crawling". From who will enter the house first, one can guess what the next year will be like. If the guest is wealthy, then there will be prosperity and success in everything in the house throughout the year.

Ignazhden also has another important tradition – do not lend money today.

People that have a name day: Ignat, Ignatka, Iskra, Iskren, Plamen, Flamena, Ognyan, Ognyana, Svetla.

/BNT