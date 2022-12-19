An international EU-Turkey high-level meeting on migration issues is to be organized by the Bulgarian side. This became clear after a one-on-one meeting between Speaker of Parliament Vezhdi Rashidov and his colleague in Ankara, Mustafa Sentop - chairman of the Grand National Assembly.

Vezhdi Rashidov also announced that Turkey will build a monument to the murdered Bulgarian border guard Petar Bachvarov on the border between the two countries.

Rashidov specified that this was what Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told him at their meeting today in Ankara.

“The unpleasant incident on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, in which a policeman died, is not politics, but an accident”, emphasized the Speaker of Parliament. According to him, the Turkish foreign minister has proposed to build a monument to the Bulgarian border guard at the border.

During the conversation, Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed that Bulgaria has always been a good mediator between Europe and Turkey. Vezhdi Rashidov noted that in terms of migration, “it would be good if we hosted an international meeting at a high level and Europe, Turkey and Bulgaria together solve the problems with this border. If until today we do not have an influx, it is good that we all sit at the table and solve the problems that Bulgaria, Turkey and Europe have”, he stressed.

“Bilateral relations between our countries are good, diplomacy between Bulgaria and Turkey is active”, pointed out Vezhdi Rashidov. The Speaker of the Parliament recalled that President Rumen Radev had promised to increase the capacity of the border crossing, because this, in addition to bilateral exchange, is also important for trade, transport and business of the EU with all the countries of the region.

With the knowledge that Turkey cares for four million emigrants, the speaker of the National Assembly, Vezhdi Rashidov, has committed to brokering talks with the EU, as he had in 2018 during Borissov's cabinet.

Vezhdi Rashidov - Chairman of the National Assembly: "I will not hide that the most reliable border is the Turkish-Bulgarian border in these years, since migration has existed. I feel that Europe has matured, Turkey has also matured and is ready for diplomacy. She and is now carrying out such diplomacy".

The Turkish parliament speaker confirmed that migration used to be seen only as a problem in countries where there is migration, but that has changed since the war in Ukraine.

Mustafa Şentop - Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey: "With the Ukraine-Russia war, it became clear that this issue is global and does not affect only individual countries. After the war, Ukrainians fled first to neighboring countries, but then to other countries. Europe woke up!"

The visit of the Speaker of the Parliament began with a tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. In the mausoleum book, he wrote that he revers the builder of modern Turkey.

BNT