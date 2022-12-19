The EU set a Gas Price Ceiling of 180 euros/MWh

The energy ministers of the EU member states have agreed on the exchange price of gas and are introducing a ceiling of 180 euros/MWh.

This was the Czech proposal, which was intended to satisfy all the claims - both of the countries that want a cap and those that are against it. At today's meeting, a compromise was reached to vote with a qualified majority.

It became clear from the meeting that Hungary voted “against” the gas cap, while the Netherlands, Germany and Austria voted "abstention".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT