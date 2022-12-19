The EU set a Gas Price Ceiling of 180 euros/MWh
The energy ministers of the EU member states have agreed on the exchange price of gas and are introducing a ceiling of 180 euros/MWh.
This was the Czech proposal, which was intended to satisfy all the claims - both of the countries that want a cap and those that are against it. At today's meeting, a compromise was reached to vote with a qualified majority.
It became clear from the meeting that Hungary voted “against” the gas cap, while the Netherlands, Germany and Austria voted "abstention".
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » "Lukoil" transferred 90 Million Leva in Advance Tax to the Budget of Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria can Export Oil Products from Russian Oil only to Ukraine
- » The IEA warned of a Gas Shortage in the EU in 2023
- » Bulgaria and 11 other Countries want a Lower Gas Price Ceiling
- » Bulgaria: Two Districts in Sofia are without Heating and Hot Water after Accident
- » 4 New Gas Tankers are coming to Revithoussa in January - Part of the Fuel is for Bulgaria