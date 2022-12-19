Iran bragged that it dismantled a Mossad Spy Network – What is the Bulgarian Connection

The Iranian Ministry of Security has broken the spy network of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, the IRNA agency reported. The network has had meetings for the exchange of information on the territory of Bulgaria, Turkey, Georgia, Thailand and Oman, Iran's services claim.

According to information released by the Ministry of Security, the members of the network intended to carry out sabotage operations against the Iranian defense industry by creating fictitious front companies in the field of information security.

Iranian security authorities have revealed that Mossad has targeted information companies that cooperate with Iran's defense industry. Israel commissioned a Mossad officer posing as an information broker named Frank Genin to establish contacts with companies and individuals of interest to Mossad under the guise of a manager of a hardware company.

"Frank" invited the targeted Iranian officials to a conference in Malaysia and introduced them to a man who was also a Mossad officer but had a company registered in Singapore since 2017. This company established contacts and built relationships with Iranian companies active in the field of carbon fibers and special purpose metal alloys. His agents in Iran were to participate in internal exhibitions, observe scientific meetings and developments in the military and defense sphere, and at a later stage meet the manager and leading officers. ”After that, they were invited to meetings directly within the framework of seminars and forums that were held in Turkey, Thailand, Bulgaria, Oman and Georgia. The seminars were held in luxury hotels instead of corporate offices, and the organizers covered all the guests' bills. During these meetings, information was also exchanged.”

IRNA claimed that Iran's Ministry of Security, by penetrating this network, monitored its movements all along and took the initiative to arrest local agents who were in the process of preparing strikes on sensitive military sites after returning to Iran.

/OFFNews