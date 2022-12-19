Employees of "Bulgarian Posts" are Protesting all over the Country

Society | December 19, 2022, Monday // 14:01
Bulgaria: Employees of "Bulgarian Posts" are Protesting all over the Country @Sega

Employees of “Bulgarian Posts” are symbolically protesting throughout the country.

The reason is that the unions have not reached an agreement with the management on an increase in wages in the company.

Employees who choose to support the demands will today wear a distinctive ribbon with the words "I protest" on a yellow background.

The protest will become effective if more than 50% of postal workers support it.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

