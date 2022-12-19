Bulgaria: Emergency Import of Drugs for Respiratory Diseases and Diabetes

“In the coming days until the end of the year, supplies of Ventolin and Pulmicort are expected”, said Arkady Sharkov, a health economist from the Expert Club for Economics and Politics (ECEP).

This will happen within emergency deliveries. For one of the products, 9,100 packages will be delivered, for another of the medicines – 15,150 packages.

According to him, 25,000 packages of diabetes preparation have already been delivered days ago.

"At the moment, these deficits, which had grown in the last week and a half, are being compensated. Citizens should be reassured that they will reach the pharmacies."

“In the winter months, all respiratory diseases are exacerbated and there is an increased prescription of one of the medicinal products, the situation being similar to that of the time of the pandemic”, the expert noted.

On the Bulgarian National Radio, Sharkov stated that the reasons for the lack of medicines are complex and there is a shortage of medicines in Great Britain, France and Greece.

”Disrupted supply chains and price regulation are among the reasons why a number of products either leave or do not enter Bulgaria”, explained the health economist.

“In the case of antibiotics, there is no information about a shortage, with the exception of one specific product”, he said.

Regarding pricing and drug regulation in Bulgaria, Arkadi Sharkov said that in our country’s external price referencing is done with ten countries.

"The lowest price is taken for Bulgaria. Five of these countries are from the developed part of Europe, five - from the less developed, more eastern countries. That is why we have one of the lowest prices in Europe. Here we have some of the lowest prices in the EU. This is also part of the reason why some drugs are profitable for legal parallel export."

/BNR