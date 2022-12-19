Bulgaria’s President: The Second Mandate to Form a Government will be given in 2023

Politics | December 19, 2022, Monday // 09:50
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President: The Second Mandate to Form a Government will be given in 2023 @BNT

"I will hand over the second mandate soon, we will not waste time, but not before the New Year. However, take into account that there are also holidays."

This is what President Rumen Radev said yesterday after participating in a Hanukkah ritual at the Central Sofia Synagogue.

The second mandate has a clear addressee - the second political party, "We Continue the Change". Petkov and Vassilev initially announced that they would not propose a government, but after the GERB draft cabinet was rejected, they changed their minds.

For now, only the candidate for prime minister is clear - former education minister Nikolay Denkov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mandate, government, Radev, We continue the change
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria