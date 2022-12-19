Bulgaria’s President: The Second Mandate to Form a Government will be given in 2023
"I will hand over the second mandate soon, we will not waste time, but not before the New Year. However, take into account that there are also holidays."
This is what President Rumen Radev said yesterday after participating in a Hanukkah ritual at the Central Sofia Synagogue.
The second mandate has a clear addressee - the second political party, "We Continue the Change". Petkov and Vassilev initially announced that they would not propose a government, but after the GERB draft cabinet was rejected, they changed their minds.
For now, only the candidate for prime minister is clear - former education minister Nikolay Denkov.
