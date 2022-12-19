Bulgaria cannot ask for the Next Payment under the EU Recovery Plan…Yet

“The first payment under the recovery and sustainability plan of BGN 2.7 billion happened according to plan, we were even ahead of Romania by a month. We will not be able to request the next sum of 724 million euros until we have completed our work on the implementation of 66 measures, of which 22 pass through the parliament”, Deputy Prime Minister for European funds management Atanas Pekanov told BNT today.

He specified that one of the necessary 22 laws has been adopted so far, even though it was adopted by the previous parliament. The current one has only rejected the Whistleblower Protection Act, including corruption. "We are 2 years late for the adoption of this law, because of which our country will pay sanctions," warned Pekanov. He commented on the criticism that the law allows whistleblowing by saying that the law has a written procedure for what happens if you submit false information.

According to Pekanov, a majority must be found for the adoption of the necessary laws in the current parliament, even if it is "situational".

"No actions have been taken to close the thermal power plants. Along these lines, things have changed quite a bit since last year, when the green transition was a top priority. Next year there will be talks at the European level based on the new realities," said the Deputy Prime Minister in response to question what he would say to those working at the outlets that are said to be closed.

