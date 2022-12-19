Bulgaria: The Christmas Retro Tram in Sofia will Start Daily Routes from Today

Society | December 19, 2022, Monday // 09:38
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Christmas Retro Tram in Sofia will Start Daily Routes from Today @DarikNews

Today, the Christmas retro tram will depart from Vazrazhdane Square in Sofia. For the tenth consecutive year, young and old in the capital will ride in the company of Santa Claus and Snow White.

On December 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23, the tram will run from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The attraction train will travel in both directions - every round hour it will depart from "Vazrazhdane" Square and stop at "Macedonia" Square, "Garibaldi", "Slaveykov" Square, "Vasil Levski" Blvd., UASG and "Journalist" Square.

Only one adult companion with one or more children will be allowed on the vintage tram. The initiative is part of the Calendar of Cultural Events of the Metropolitan Municipality for 2022.

Коледен ретро трамвай ще ни радва от 19 декември из София

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tram, Christmas, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria