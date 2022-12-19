Bulgaria: The Christmas Retro Tram in Sofia will Start Daily Routes from Today
Today, the Christmas retro tram will depart from Vazrazhdane Square in Sofia. For the tenth consecutive year, young and old in the capital will ride in the company of Santa Claus and Snow White.
On December 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23, the tram will run from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The attraction train will travel in both directions - every round hour it will depart from "Vazrazhdane" Square and stop at "Macedonia" Square, "Garibaldi", "Slaveykov" Square, "Vasil Levski" Blvd., UASG and "Journalist" Square.
Only one adult companion with one or more children will be allowed on the vintage tram. The initiative is part of the Calendar of Cultural Events of the Metropolitan Municipality for 2022.
