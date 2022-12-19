COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 46 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 46, 10 less than yesterday, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 765 tests were performed, of which 51 were PCR tests, and 714 were rapid antigen tests. The results of 6.01 percent of the tests performed were positive.

In the last 24 hours, six people were hospitalized, and for the seven-day period - 278 people.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,290,186 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country, of which 1,248,145 people have recovered and 38,082 people have died.

Only two doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, and for the last seven days the number is 1,666.

The total number of vaccine doses administered to date is 4,601,290, with 2,074,608 people completing the vaccination course, and 937,787 having a booster dose.

