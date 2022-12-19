Weather in Bulgaria: The Week starts with Scattered Clouds

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 19, 2022, Monday // 09:21
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: The Week starts with Scattered Clouds @Pixabay

Today the cloudiness will be broken, before noon over Western Bulgaria – it will be more often significant.

A light wind will blow from the east, in Eastern Bulgaria - moderate from the north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 1°C and 6°C, in the extreme southwestern regions up to 9°C, in Sofia around 2°C.

Atmospheric pressure will be significantly higher than the average for the month. During the day, it will remain almost unchanged.

/BGNES

