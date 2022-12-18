In Ukraine: Teaching Bulgarian Language is Banned in Settlements under Russian Occupation

“I believe in the fourth power and it is my desire to bring you to my side. The agency's problems since 2018 have affected its image, as have the two pandemic years. They affected us extremely detrimentally and very negatively, because our work is related to active communication. The challenges after I became the head of the Agency for Bulgarians Abroad were quite a few, but mainly in two main directions - restoration and development of communication, contacts, interaction with the Bulgarian communities abroad and in the provision of the administrative service for establishing Bulgarian origin.”

This was said by the executive director of the Agency for Bulgarians Abroad, Raina Mandjukova, at a press conference on the topic "30 years of the Agency for Bulgarians Abroad - improving the image, continuity and a new beginning".

“Many of our communities were worried about working with the agency”, Raina Mandjukova explained, and pointed out that regarding the establishment of Bulgarian origin, many inconsistencies in the legislation and many purely administrative obstacles were found, however, when she took up her position at the Agency for Bulgarians Abroad she found a young and energetic team, with whom they learned to work for half a year.

In recent months, the Agency for Bulgarians Abroad has managed to establish contacts with students from European countries.

"We receive support from our local consuls because they are in direct contact with our communities there," Mandzukova noted. According to her, feedback is extremely important for Bulgarians abroad.

Regarding the Bulgarians in Ukraine, on whose territory a war is being waged, Mandjukova said that not everything the agency does should be made public for a number of reasons. "We maintain contacts with all Bulgarian communities and organizations, with private individuals, everyone who approached us with a specific request received one," she announced and added that the teaching of Bulgarian is prohibited in the settlements that are under Russian occupation. “Bulgarian language is taught in Ukrainian schools that are not occupied”, Mandjukova is categorical.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES