Bulgaria is in 8th place in the EU in terms of Beer Consumption

For the first nine months of this year, breweries in Bulgaria have launched a total of over 25 new brands and assortments of beer on the market, and sales exceed by 5.3 million liters the levels for the same period of 2021, the Union of Brewers in Bulgaria announced.

The production and sales of beer in the country generate nearly BGN 530 million in added value and over BGN 335 million in revenue for the country's budget, according to the data of the industry organization. By volume of the beer market in 2021, Bulgaria is in 12th place among the EU countries, and in terms of beer consumption per capita - in 8th place with 77 liters.

The brewing sector in Europe is gradually regaining its positions from before the last crisis years, and the expectations are that in 2023 the production and consumption of beer will approach the peak values reached in 2019. These forecasts were made at the ninth edition of the annual economic forum of the Brewers of Europe held a few days ago in Brussels, held under the motto "Beer Industry for the benefit of Europe" (Beer Serves Europe).

Statistics show that in 2021 beer consumption in the EU is over 30 billion litres, an increase of nearly 2 billion liters compared to 2020.

The number of large, medium and small brewing companies has also returned to pre-pandemic levels and now stands at more than 9,500 in the EU. The added value of the industry is over €55 billion and the tax revenues from this business for the 27 member countries of the community exceed 40 billion euros.

