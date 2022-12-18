Day 298 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Authorities are working hard to restore Electricity and Water Supplies in areas affected by Russian Attacks

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Heavy fighting in Bakhmut

On the front in Ukraine, heavy fighting is taking place for Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. According to some sources, the Russians are less than 5 kilometers from the city.

To stop the advance, Ukrainian soldiers began building trenches around Bakhmut.

Volunteers are trying to organize the evacuation of the local population. Many people, however, remain, regardless of the fact that there is no electricity or water in the city.

The hope that the fighting would stop during the holidays did not materialize. The Kremlin has already rejected the possibility of a truce.

Authorities in Ukraine are working hard to restore electricity and water supplies in areas affected by Russian attacks

After another wave of Russian attacks, Ukrainian authorities are working hard to restore electricity and water supplies in the affected areas of the country. Millions of Ukrainians already have electricity, but the situation in many places in the country with the electricity supply remains critical, the Ukrainian president announced.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced that electricity supply was restored to 6 million people in Ukraine in the last 24 hours. In his late address, the Ukrainian president emphasized that in some regions of the country, however, the electricity situation remains complicated - these are Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions. There are also large-scale shutdowns in several places such as Dnipro, Odesa and Chernihiv.

In the capital, Kyiv, the subway stopped working, but later Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that service had resumed. The water supply was also restored and 75 percent of the city's population received heating.

In the second largest city of Kharkiv, power was also fully restored.

Ukraine's national energy provider Ukrenergo imposed emergency power cuts in response to the strikes, warning that the extent of damage in the north, south and central parts of the country meant it could take longer to restore supplies than after previous attacks.

And the company "Energoatom" stated that all nine units of the nuclear power plants, which are located in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian forces, are working. However, their power is limited to 600 megawatts, as the power system is not ready to handle such a load due to the Russian attacks.

The heat supply in Kyiv has been restored, Klitschko announced

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has had its heat supply fully restored after successive Russian airstrikes against Ukraine's water supply and electricity transmission infrastructure, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said today, quoted by Reuters.

"All services are being restored in the city after another shelling," Klitschko wrote on Telegram. "The capital's heating system has been fully restored. All heat supply sources are functioning normally"

Ukrainian officials say Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of the most massive missile attacks since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, causing nationwide power outages, heat and water shut-offs.

Temperatures in Kyiv and many other places in Ukraine are below freezing this morning, and are expected to drop to minus 6 in the capital in the evening, according to forecasts.

Kyiv is the largest city in Ukraine with nearly 3 million inhabitants, and another two million people live within the boundaries of Kyiv Oblast. A third of the city was without power last night.

FIFA refused Zelensky, who wanted to broadcast a video before the World Cup final

The administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized FIFA for refusing to show a video message from the president at Qatar's Lusail Stadium ahead of Sunday's World Cup final, CNN reported.

The video, which was recorded in English, was intended to be a "call for peace," Ukraine's presidential office said in a written statement to CNN on Saturday.

"Qatar supported the president's initiative, but FIFA blocked the initiative and will not allow the president's video address to be shown before the final match," the statement read.

Ukraine's presidential office also said it would release the video address on its own if FIFA did not broadcast it, and said their decision to block it would show that "FIFA has lost its precious understanding of football - as a game that unites nations , rather than supporting existing divisions".

Football’s world governing body FIFA has gone to great lengths to keep political messages out of its showcase tournament in Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to ever host the event.

In the clip sent to CNN, Zelensky says football should unite the world and calls for a "World Cup, but not a world war."

"This World Cup once again proved that different countries and nationalities can decide who is the strongest in the fair game, but not in the fire game, on the green field, not on the red battlefield," says the President of Ukraine in the video.

Ukraine's presidential office told CNN it had been informed FIFA considered the message too political and said it had sent a copy of the text of the address to FIFA headquarters in Switzerland on Friday.

"There is nothing political in the president's address that gives a political color to the sports event, namely there are no subjective evaluations, political signals and even more no accusations," the presidential office said, adding that "there is still time for FIFA to correct the mistake".

"FIFA should not be afraid that words of peace will be heard on the world football holiday, which embodies peace," Zelensky also said in the statement.

