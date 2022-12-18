COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 56 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 56, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

965 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.80 percent.

There are no deceased patients with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 385 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 30 are in intensive care units. There are 6 new hospital admissions.

7 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,247,634 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,425 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 10 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,601,288 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,081 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,290,140 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA