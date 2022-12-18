Bulgaria: 600 thousand want GERB In Power. 900 thousand are Categorically Against them
One of the main arguments of GERB while seeking support for the government proposed with their mandate was that the party is the first political force, more than 600,000 voters voted for it and the other parties should comply with this.
It is a fact that in the last elections GERB was the first political force and collected 634,627 votes. But the voters who voted for parties whose main message was to remove GERB from power are more - over 900 thousand.
Three political formations had as their main pre-election message the removal of GERB from power - "We Continue the Change", "Democratic Bulgaria" and BSP. A total of 925,495 voters voted for these three parties.
"We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" submitted a request for a minority government. Even the votes of these two parties are more than the votes of GERB - 692,697.
"We Continue the Change" has 506,099 votes, "Democratic Bulgaria" - 186,528 votes, and BSP - 232,958 votes. These three parties kept their promise and did not support a government with the GERB mandate. And precisely what they promised before the elections was their main argument for non-support.
The question now is whether, in the second mandate, GERB will do what it called on the other parties to do during the first mandate. Namely - to comply with the prevailing public sentiments.
