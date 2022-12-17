For a Bulgarian MP, the War in Ukraine began with the Mobilization in Russia

“Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24 was a military operation, and it became a war after Russia mobilized” (in September, half a year after the start of the war).

"This was a military operation. After mobilization, escalation follows and war follows," said Stefan Yanev, adding that in one situation the possibility of negotiations is greater, and in the other - less.

This was stated by the leader of "Bulgarian Rise" Stefan Yanev to Nova TV. Because of his statements about a "special operation", Yanev was released as Minister of Defense in the "Petkov" cabinet. On Friday, his parliamentary group supported sending weapons to Ukraine, which he said was due to the fact that the country was already at war.

Regarding the political situation in the country, Stefan Yanev stated that the solution to the crisis is an agreement in which everyone has commitments. He declared that his group would support each of the mandates under clear rules.

According to him, a minority government with a We Continue the Change mandate is unlikely to succeed. Yanev added that they will not ask for ministerial posts, and if it comes to a third mandate and it is handed to "Bulgarian Rise" - then they will talk to everyone.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews