Bansko opens the Season without Snow

The official opening of the ski season in Bansko has begun. This year there is not an abundance of snow, but the expectations are for a strong, even record season.

"When we set the opening date, we had a wonderful snow cover, but in 10 days of warm weather, it disappeared. The snow machines are not working at the moment, because we do not have the right temperature, it needs to be below -3 degrees Celsius. We have 400 snow guns and I hope that if there are suitable temperatures, we can logistically start covering the tracks", said Ivan Obreykov, manager of the concessionaire company.

Due to the lack of snow, today's "Enter the Champion's Team" competition of Maria Riesch and Marc Girardelli will not take place. Guests can participate in the "Treasure Hunters" game, where gifts await them.

"People will breathe fresh air. The air here is very nice. Unfortunately, there are many tourists who are misled by expectations of snow, but this is the weather, you can't fight it," added Obreykov.

Many of the tourists who came for the opening are disappointed by the lack of skiing conditions.

In the other winter resorts of Pamporovo and Borovets, the opening of the season has been postponed indefinitely again due to lack of snow.

/BNT