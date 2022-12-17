Two Bulgarian Citizens were detained in France with 578 kg of Cocaine

Two Bulgarian citizens were detained in France after 578 kg of cocaine worth 40 million euros were found in their truck, AFP reported.

The two truck drivers were brought before a judge to be charged with drug importation and trafficking. The prosecutor's office has asked for a detention order to be issued and specifies that the two may receive up to 10 years in prison.

The drug was discovered on Monday during a check on the A63 highway between Bayonne and Bordeaux, customs and prosecutors said in two separate statements on Friday.

During the search with a specially trained dog, the presence of 578 kg of cocaine, packed in packages arranged in pallets among the legal cargo of faience tiles, was found, the prosecutor's office announced.

A total of 501 packages of cocaine were counted among the pallets of tiles that the truck with Bulgarian registration was supposed to transport between Spain and the Netherlands.

A total of 7,000 euros in cash were found in the compartment of the truck and with one of the two drivers.

/BNR