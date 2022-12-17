Bulgaria will Support Kosovo on its path to EU Membership
Bulgaria will continue to support Kosovo to become part of the EU family. This was stated in a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.
“Kosovo's application for EU membership demonstrates the clear intention to continue the European Union's reform program”, the MFA adds.
On Thursday, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti submitted the country's application to join the European Union.
Before possible membership, Kosovo must reach an agreement with Serbia to normalize relations, according to Reuters.
/BNR
