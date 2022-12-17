Bulgaria will Support Kosovo on its path to EU Membership

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 17, 2022, Saturday // 10:19
Bulgaria: Bulgaria will Support Kosovo on its path to EU Membership @Pixabay

Bulgaria will continue to support Kosovo to become part of the EU family. This was stated in a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.

Kosovo's application for EU membership demonstrates the clear intention to continue the European Union's reform program”, the MFA adds.

On Thursday, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti submitted the country's application to join the European Union.

Before possible membership, Kosovo must reach an agreement with Serbia to normalize relations, according to Reuters.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kosovo, EU, Bulgaria, Serbia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria