EC against (new) Financing of a Fence along Bulgaria’s Border with Turkey

The European Commission continues to be against financing a fence on the border between Bulgaria and Turkey.

This became clear from the answer of speaker Eric Mamer to a journalistic question. He was asked to comment on Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s statement yesterday that the EU should finance the strengthening of a fence along the border in question.

"Bulgaria's job is to choose the best way to guarantee the security of its external border. It will decide what to do and we will support her.

As you know, border management can be done with the use of various means of surveillance. Our goal is to support Bulgaria in these efforts," Mamer said.

He recalled that in Bulgaria there are currently 137 employees of "Frontex" - the EU's external border protection agency. They have the appropriate equipment to support the work of the border police.

In addition, a total of 205 million euros have been earmarked for Bulgaria under the new funds for internal affairs from the EU budget. . This money is used for monitoring equipment and for training.

Mamer also recalled that the EC adopted a package for 220 million euros to improve control along Turkey's eastern border.

"We help Bulgaria manage its border. Indeed, there is a well-known position on current fence funding. But we are in partnership with Bulgaria to ensure that it can do its job," concluded the "voice" of Brussels.

As is known, more than BGN 100 million have been sunk into the now-existing "deterrent facility", but in reality no one knows how much, since it was constantly supplemented by extraordinary decrees of the Council of Ministers. This happened mostly during the time of the GERB cabinet with the so-called "patriots", as Valeri Simeonov personally dealt with the fence.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ