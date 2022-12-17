Former Bulgarian Socialist: If something made me a Convinced European, it was My Stay in Moscow

“I am visiting Serbia. My meetings start in two hours and at that time I watch our parliament.

The Kopeck (nickname for the leader of the pro-Russian party Vazrazhdane – Kostadin Kostadinov, kopeck is the monetary unit of Russia and Belarus worth one hundredth of a rouble) crossed all lines.

He said that Ukraine was at war with its people. And all the Russian propaganda cliches in a few minutes. He wants autonomy for the Bulgarians. He's talking about fascists.

On the other side:

DPS (Movement for Rights and Freedoms) are liberals and should be responding to such brutal hate speech. Silence.

BSP (Bulgarian Socialist Party) is silent on the topic of fascism, probably because they have to admit that an attack on a foreign country with an ethnic motive is pure fascism, and Putin is close to Hitler.

GERB are super PRO-Ukraine, but they don't deal with Vazrazhdane.

DB (Democratic Bulgaria) fight back. WWC (We Continue the Change) I didn't hear them. Bulgarian Rise I do not know in body and spirit if they are there.

This is for a prosecutor. But let's not waste time with fantasies.

The resistance forces of our society are weak and this is worrying.

There is also good news:

Russia is a victim of its own propaganda. And local kopecks will crash and burn.

- The thesis that Russia is liberating Ukraine from Nazis and Ukraine is at war with its own people ends. Russia is losing the war for 9 months now. Because Ukrainians fight like lions for their land. The Russian invasion definitively shaped their identity and civilizational choice. If they were a handful of Nazis and the government there was fighting against its people, then who is pushing back the Russian army every day? Russia is waging this war for resources, money and influence. Nothing else.

- The thesis that Russia is the second army in the world, and Russia is a technological leader in the military industry, has also been disproven. Russia is not a leader in anything. Artificial intelligence, auto industry, electronics and high technology - everything comes from the West. There is no way a technologically backward and corrupt country can compensate for this with propaganda.

- Russian fake news channels publish dire warnings against the West. You have to be a round idiot to accept that Russia is a sizable threat against the background of the West. 447 million Europe, 331 million USA, not counting allies from Japan, South Korea, etc. Given the fact that Russia's economy is as big as Italy's. The Western world is the right, strong and successful side. This is a fact.

Today we have a Europe that has learned its lesson with Hitler. And it knows very well that if he allows a dictator to take over a sovereign country ‘in order to have peace’ it is condemning the entire continent to war. Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, etc. will follow.

Russian aggression did not crack NATO. It united us. And led to the expansion of the alliance.

Today, Ukrainians are also dying because of us. To live our lives here as before. They deserve at least basic respect. And a definite answer against people like the Kopeck.

We live well without Russian gas. We will live without Russian nuclear fuel as well. Soon we will live free from their pernicious influence and their rotten propaganda.

I understand people who are historically grateful and feel connected to Russia. We should not confront them. Let's talk. This has nothing to do with today's regime and its outrages. If anyone is at war with its own people, it is Russia.

For those who will say - Yavor went to the States and had a chip implanted behind his temple. Friends. Before that I was in Moscow. I was in Kyiv days before the war. I spoke with colleagues from many European Parliaments. I am currently in Serbia with colleagues from several countries. If anything has made me a convinced European, it is my stay in Moscow.

I want a good healthcare system. I want the rule of law. Left-wing people want a fair and solidary social system.

This is not the case in Russia. There are super rich and super poor. There are people above the law and the constitution. There is misery. That is why young people look for a good life always in the west and never in the east.

The dictatorship will not last. Freedom will prevail. The guilty will be tried. Even those who currently feel confident.

Russia will not win this war.”

Until a few days ago, Yavor Bozhankov was an MP from the Bulgarian Socialist Party. His party expelled him because he voted "in favor" of providing arms to Ukraine.

Here is a video of the speech that got him expelled from the BSP:

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

