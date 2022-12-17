Musk said he would restore Suspended Twitter accounts of Journalists

Elon Musk has announced that he will reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists who were suspended over a dispute over publishing public information about the billionaire's jet.

"People have spoken. Accounts that shared my location will be unbanned now,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Musk announced that by providing his location in real-time, they were "actually providing coordinates for assassination, which is a clear violation of the rules."

Among the blocked accounts were those of journalists from CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post, several independent journalists, and an account of the social network Mastodon, which is a competitor to Twitter.

/BNR