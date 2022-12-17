COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 215 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Two hundred and fifteen new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Four confirmed infected people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The figures are similar to those of a week ago. At that time, 199 new infections were reported, and there were also four deaths.

The 215 new cases were identified from 3,091 tests (6.96 percent were positive). Over 65 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,290,084. They were determined by 10,869,059 tests (11.87 percent were positive).

Two of the four deaths (50 percent) were not vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 38,081.

Active cases are 4,376, down slightly from 4,418 a week ago.

388 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 31 of them in intensive care units. A week ago, there were 362 people in hospitals, 34 of whom were in intensive care.

There are 51 new arrivals in medical facilities in the last 24 hours. Nearly 57 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

Four people with a positive test for coronavirus have been reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,245,162.

In the last 24 hours, 319 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,601,278.

2,074,603 people have completed the vaccination course. 937,780 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 65,211 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

