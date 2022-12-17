Radev-Blinken Telephone Call. The US welcomes Bulgaria’s Decision on Military Aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke last night with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The two discussed the latest developments in Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine, with the secretary welcoming the Bulgarian parliament's decision to provide military aid to Ukraine in support of Ukraine's self-defense, said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Secretary Blinken has emphasized the importance of energy diversification and reforms in the rule of law in Bulgaria to promote the prosperity of the Bulgarian people and solidarity within the EU.

The press service of the Presidency in Sofia announced that the topics of the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the USA, as well as the security challenges arising from Russia's war against Ukraine, were the focus of the conversation. Blinken and Radev discussed the need to provide support to Ukraine in the harsh conditions of targeted destruction of its energy and civil infrastructure, from which millions of innocent people are also suffering.

Energy diversification and taking timely measures to ensure alternative supplies of crude oil for the refinery in Burgas, after the expiration of the derogation for the import of Russian oil, was also a highlight of the conversation. President Radev highlighted the possibility of building an oil pipeline from Alexandroupolis to Burgas, so as not to lead to the closure of a key enterprise for the Bulgarian economy, an increase in unemployment, a deficit in fuel supplies and an increase in their prices.

Guaranteeing reliable economic, transport and energy connectivity in South-Eastern Europe in the conditions of a military conflict in the neighborhood is of key importance for building reliable supply chains in the region and dealing with the negative consequences of the crisis, the head of state also emphasized. Rumen Radev expressed the expectation of our country to join Schengen in 2023, for which he has already received support from the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.

The two also discussed the partnership between Bulgaria and the USA in the field of security and defense. President Radev again called for the search for a solution for Bulgaria to receive fighter jets on lease until the Bulgarian squadron of F-16 fighter jets is formed. Bulgaria relies on the support of its allies, but wants to preserve and develop its national capabilities to protect its own airspace, President Rumen Radev also emphasized, as quoted by the press center of the presidential administration.

