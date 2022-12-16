Ukraine reported it Shot Down 37 of a total 40 Russian Missiles around Kyiv
Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down 37 of a total of 40 Russian missiles aimed at Kyiv region, said the spokesman of the Kyiv military administration Mykhailo Shamanov, quoted by Reuters and BTA.
The missile attack was one of Russia's largest against Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the spokesman said in a televised address.
The Ukrainian air defense forces also shot down 10 missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said on Telegram.
Energy consumption in Ukraine has dropped by more than 50 percent today following attacks across the country, energy grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement.
A senior Ukrainian official said earlier today that electricity had been cut in places across the country after Russian missiles hit power facilities in several areas.
Read more from the 296th day of the war in Ukraine.
/Dnevnik
