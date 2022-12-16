First payment for Bulgaria from the EU under the Recovery Plan - 1.37 Billion Euros

The European Commission made the first payment to Bulgaria of EUR 1.37 billion in grants after it met 22 key milestones and targets related to the national recovery and resilience plan.

They cover important first actions for reforms and investments to decarbonize the energy sector, the large-scale deployment of digital infrastructure, reforming the judiciary, strengthening the anti-money laundering framework, digitizing the public sector, improving compliance and the coverage of the minimum wage income scheme.

Bulgaria's request was submitted at the end of August, and the Commission gave a positive preliminary assessment.

The next payment, due in the first quarter of 2023, requires the fulfillment of 66 milestones and targets, a third of which are related to legislative initiatives. The second tranche is in the amount of EUR 724 million.

In total, our country has the opportunity to receive 5.69 billion euros.

/BNR