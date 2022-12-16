Official and Final: The Bulgarian Parliament approved the Provision of Military Aid to Ukraine

The National Assembly approved the agreement on the free provision of armaments, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) asked President Rumen Radev to impose a veto.

168 people's representatives voted "in favor" the agreement. 48 MPs were against - from BSP and "Vazrazhdane".

The debate on the agreement between the defense ministries of Bulgaria and Ukraine on the provision of military aid lasted an hour and a half. Its opponents were more active.

The BSP consistently wanted the debate to be broadcast live on BNR and BNT, the voting to be postponed, as well as to be by roll call. They were all rejected.

The Socialists demanded that the list of specific armaments be declassified, because otherwise it would mean giving a blank check to this and the next cabinet to change it and endanger national security.

Acting Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov objected - precisely with the argument that its disclosure would endanger it.

"This is part of a report that contains the complete information on armaments in the Bulgarian army, with wartime, peacetime formations, their armament, including the equipment, I say including the equipment that is for replenishing losses, from - to."

Vazrazhdane, on the other hand, expressed concern that the weapons we give to Ukraine could be used against our compatriots there. Because of the term "Euro-Atlantic gang" used by the leader Kostadin Kostadinov, "Democratic Bulgaria" demanded that he be punished for hooliganism.

After the vote, BSP leader Kornelia Ninova addressed the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Rumen Radev:

"Dear Bulgarian citizens, it is obvious that there is a coalition of war in the hall. One possibility remained for this decision to be suspended, rethought and changed. Dear Mr. President, veto the law on the ratification of the provision of arms to Ukraine. You have two sets of grounds. The first, constitutional-legal, and the second – moral-political".

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

