Bulgaria: An Accident left 9 Neighborhoods in Sofia without Heating and Hot Water

Nine neighborhoods in the capital are without hot water and heating, and the problem in some of them affects only individual blocks with residential buildings (this is the case in the center, "Yavorov", "Ivan Vazov" and "Mladost 4").

"Toplofikacia Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia) confirmed that they are working on fixing several accidents.

Two blocks in the Yavorov district have been without heating since last night. There, the heat supply was stopped due to a breakdown at 8 p.m. last night, bTV reported. A few hours later, this also happened in the "Iztok", "Lozenets", "Hladilnika" and "Dianabad" districts, according to "Toplofikatsia Sofia". An accident also caused the shutdown of heat supply this morning in various parts of the "Mladost 4", "Ivan Vazov" and "Hadji Dimitar" neighborhoods. This morning, those living in the square between Struga Street, Lyuti Brod Street, Cherni Lom Street and block 71 in the center of Sofia also took a cold shower this morning. "Toplofikacia Sofia" said that heating and hot water in most affected areas of the capital will be restored by 5 p.m. this evening. However, in the "Dianabad", "Hladilnika", "Lozenets" and "Iztok" districts, this is expected to happen at the latest tomorrow at 7 o'clock in the morning.

