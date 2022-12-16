Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicts a snowless Christmas in all of Bulgaria.

Snowfall is unlikely until the end of the year. The current snow will melt even in the higher parts. In all probability, there will be no snow on New Year's either.

December is shaping up to be quite warm against the background of the last 20 years, the climatologist pointed out in the bTV morning block today.

The temperatures will cool down on Sunday, and by then they will rise to very serious degrees - 15-18 Celsius. Monday-Tuesday will see colder and dreary weather.

“It is also getting warm over Europe. Yesterday in London they launched two thermal power plants because they were worried if the cold weather continued, whether the electricity would reach Great Britain. But it's getting warmer there too”, Rachev said.

