Ten People including Five Children Died in a Fire in Lyon
Ten people, including five children between the ages of 3 and 15, died after a fire broke out this morning in a residential building in the suburb of the French city of Lyon - Vaulx en Velin, BTA reported.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the cause of the fire was still unknown, but there were several possible scenarios and information was still being gathered. Darmanin added that he is in touch with President Emmanuel Macron.
About 180 firefighters battled the blaze. The interior minister announced that the fire had already been extinguished and added that he had left for the suburbs of Lyon.
The fire broke out early this morning in a seven-story apartment building. Local authorities say the area of the accident has been cordoned off.
/BNR
